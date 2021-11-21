Wine: A seasonal selection to savour
You can’t please everyone, but a good stock of red and white wines will keep most Christmas callers happy
I have a confession to make. Last July, I purchased a new artificial Christmas tree during a summer sale when every other sane person was contemplating flip flops and swimwear. In my defence, I not only bagged a Yuletide bargain, but also satisfied my love of being prepared.
Planning ahead for Christmas is an excellent way to ward off panic when family and friends come calling, particularly about wine. The biggest obstacle when serving a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Wine: Catalunya warmth on winter days
The limestone, chalky and granitic sandy soils of Montsant in Catalunya produce wines with earthy purpose and finesse
Wine: Sweet-natured grape forgives pride and prejudice
To celebrate International Merlot Day, we explore the merits of a wine which deserves a more generous reputation
Wine: Romanian wines with plenty of bite
The Balkan nation, synonymous with literature’s most famous vampire, is also famed for its long-established winemaking culture
Wine: Breathe in autumn’s full flavours
The change of season gives us time to slow down and appreciate rich and earthy tastes