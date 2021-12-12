Subscribe Today
Log In

Wine

Wine: A feast of festive favourites

From breakfast Champagne to a fine Burgundy, Christmas is a time to treat yourself

Cathal McBride
12th December, 2021
Wine: A feast of festive favourites
There’s nothing quite like starting December 25 with a glass of sparkling wine and Champagne is the decadent choice. Picture: Getty Images/EyeEm

When it comes to choosing Christmas wines, I always think this is a time for indulgence. The traditional Christmas dinner is full of combative flavours, from succulent white meat to the jammy tartness of cranberry sauce, earthy green vegetables to the unctuous sweetness of a roast ham glaze.

Finding a wine to balance out all these taste sensations is tricky – but here are some classic examples that can be enjoyed at different stages of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

There are some fantastic cheeses on the home market to pair with your favourite wines

Wine: Big cheeses of the wine-pairing world

Wine Cathal McBride
Some clever wine choices now will make life easier when the guests start arriving over Christmas. Picture: Getty

Wine: A seasonal selection to savour

Wine Cathal McBride
René Barbier (jr) and Sara Pérez of the Venus la Universal winery in Montsant: the wines from these vineyards convey the high level of care that goes into making them

Wine: Catalunya warmth on winter days

Wine Cathal McBride
Merlot has been grown with particular success in the Bordeaux region. Picture: Tim Graham/Getty Images

Wine: Sweet-natured grape forgives pride and prejudice

Wine Cathal McBride

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1