Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The vine pandemic’s lessons from history

The phylloxera plague swept across Europe and beyond in the 1860s, ruining almost all vineyards. Does its tale have a moral for us today?

15th March, 2020
4
Grafting and planting vines was the only way to stop phylloxera in its tracks

In 1862, vines in the Upper Dordogne began to turn black and die. Shocked vineyard owners began to look for any sign of disease, but they could find nothing obvious on the vines.

Over just a few months, a black plague of rotting and dying vines spread down from the Dordogne and its walled towns and villages heading for the vineyards of Bordeaux. Vineyard after vineyard was simply wiped out, and no obvious cause could be...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Pint of View: Little Olcan by White Hag

Spicy and flavourful,

Emmet Ryan | 1 hour ago

German wines undergo an identity crisis

The story of German wine is being wrongly told, with too much emphasis on slickness: time to get back to the basics

Tomas Clancy | 1 week ago

Wine: The lure and the lore of the Loire

For all its variety of viniculture, the region is often unjustly pigeonholed to just two names and one grape

Tomás Clancy | 2 weeks ago