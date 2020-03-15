The vine pandemic’s lessons from history

In 1862, vines in the Upper Dordogne began to turn black and die. Shocked vineyard owners began to look for any sign of disease, but they could find nothing obvious on the vines.

Over just a few months, a black plague of rotting and dying vines spread down from the Dordogne and its walled towns and villages heading for the vineyards of Bordeaux. Vineyard after vineyard was simply wiped out, and no obvious cause could be...