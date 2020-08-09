The colourful characters of Italian wine

What do Italian wines say to you? For the casual wine drinker, Barolo, Barbera, Chianti and Montepulciano are most likely to spring to mind. Delve just further south, just below the latter’s most famous home, Abruzzo, and you’ll reach a world with many fruit-driven wines full of character and complexity. Essentially the “heel” of Italy, situated in the south east of the country, the wine region of Puglia stretches from Foggia to Lecce with Bari...