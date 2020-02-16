Sunday February 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Pint of view

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
16th February, 2020
Mikkeller Citra APA

Emmet Ryan reviews Mikkeller Citra APA, €3.39

The Single Hop series from Mikkeller was always going to be experimental, so a failure isn’t a huge surprise, but one that is so boring really does catch the drinker off guard.

The only thing more dangerous than saying you aren’t impressed by a Mikkeller beer around craft geeks is to go up to a bunch of 40-somethings in Whelan’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Wine: Reaching a higher state in the Alps

As climate change begins to alter the known wine landscape, the ancient wines of the high Alpine regions will become more readily accessible to wine drinkers

Tomás Clancy | 3 hours ago

Wine: Hard cases in the cellar

If you have, or can conjure, the right temperature – and you have the room – storing a few bottles of your favourites so that they’re always on hand is one of life’s great delights

Tomás Clancy | 1 week ago

Wine: When authenticity trumps perfection

As people shun the synthetic and search for something real, natural wine is a growing phenomenon – but its earliest defenders now have concerns

Tomás Clancy | 2 weeks ago