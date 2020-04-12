Happy pairings for Easter wines

Today is Easter Sunday. Contemporary Christians celebrate this event by hosting the most important Mass of the year and with an ever evolving feast.

For around 2,000 years, this feast had become increasingly bizarre as it expanded from a quite solemn parish-sized group meal into today's strange celebration of bunny rabbits who somehow lay eggs made of chocolate, and lamb in every form from a gorgeous crispy roast lamb to melt-in-the-mouth slow cooked shoulder....