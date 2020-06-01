Death of Tomás Clancy: leading wine and spirits correspondent

Tomás Clancy, the Business Post‘s wine and spirits correspondent, has died following an illness.

One of the paper’s longest-serving contributors, he was loved by his readers for his encyclopaedic knowledge of wine, and by his colleagues for his kindness and wit.

“Tomás was one of a kind. Unfailingly professional, warm and generous, he was a pleasure to work with. I count myself lucky to have had the opportunity to get to know him over many years, and the company counts itself lucky to have had him as one of its writers,” Gillian Nelis, the Business Post Media Group‘s managing editor, said.

“I know that the magazine editors he worked with, firstly Fiona Ness and latterly Elaine Prendeville, feel the same. It is a mark of how loved he was that so many of his fellow wine writers are bereft at the news. All of our thoughts are with his wife Claire and their two sons, Tomás and James. We will miss him terribly. Our paper will not be the same without him.”

Richie Oakley, editor of the Business Post, said a full tribute to Tomás would appear in this Sunday‘s newspaper.

“Tomás was an integral part of the Business Post and his columns were must-reads each week. They were brilliantly knowledgable and accessible as well as full of charm and wit,” he added.