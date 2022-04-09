Cathal McBride on wine: Why you should choose a lighter variety to go with your Easter lamb
Spring lamb is at its peak now and, for a perfect pairing, think lighter-style Burgundy pinot noir or a fruity Beaujolais
The lambing season begins in January, which means spring lamb is at its peak by Easter. Serving it at this time of year is an old Christian tradition, which in turn has probably been influenced by the Jewish Pesach (Passover).
Sheep meat progresses in flavour as it gets older. Lamb is what comes from an animal less than one year old. After this the meat becomes known as hogget, while from two years onwards it...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Cathal McBride on wine: It’s time for petit verdot to step into the spotlight
Thick-skinned and late-ripening, petit verdot most likely originated in Bordeaux and is extensively used in blends to enrich cabernet and merlot
Cathal McBride on wine: California is known for full-bodied reds, but it also offers superb pinot noirs and chardonnays
Almost one in every ten wine bottles comes from the US and almost 90 per cent of those are Californian
Cathal McBride on wine: Put a pep in your step with syrah/shiraz
Whether it’s named syrah or shiraz, the peppery aroma of this grape makes for a satisfying wine drinking experience
Wine: The truth about sulphites
This naturally occurring compound can also be added to wine to prevent fermentation or used as a preservative. But is it responsible for causing headaches?