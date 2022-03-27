Cathal McBride on wine: It’s time for petit verdot to step into the spotlight
Thick-skinned and late-ripening, petit verdot most likely originated in Bordeaux and is extensively used in blends to enrich cabernet and merlot
Glenn Close, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, Willem Dafoe, Ed Harris and Angela Lansbury walk into a wine bar. It might sound a bit random, but in fact there’s a viticultural punchline to this joke’s opening line. While these talented actors have 28 Academy Award nominations between them, most were in the supporting role category and they have never actually won.
So what do they order? If petit verdot was a thespian, it...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Cathal McBride on wine: California is known for full-bodied reds, but it also offers superb pinot noirs and chardonnays
Almost one in every ten wine bottles comes from the US and almost 90 per cent of those are Californian
Cathal McBride on wine: Put a pep in your step with syrah/shiraz
Whether it’s named syrah or shiraz, the peppery aroma of this grape makes for a satisfying wine drinking experience
Wine: The truth about sulphites
This naturally occurring compound can also be added to wine to prevent fermentation or used as a preservative. But is it responsible for causing headaches?
Wine: A good sommelier can give you a taste for the finer things in life
A wine expert has the power not only to hugely enhance your enjoyment of a meal but also to open a world of knowledge, and Paul Fogerty at Ashford Castle has a particular treat lined up for lucky wine-lovers