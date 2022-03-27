Cathal McBride on wine: It’s time for petit verdot to step into the spotlight

Glenn Close, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, Willem Dafoe, Ed Harris and Angela Lansbury walk into a wine bar. It might sound a bit random, but in fact there’s a viticultural punchline to this joke’s opening line. While these talented actors have 28 Academy Award nominations between them, most were in the supporting role category and they have never actually won.

So what do they order? If petit verdot was a thespian, it...