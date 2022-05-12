Subscribe Today
Log In

Wine

Cathal McBride: It’s tempting to stick to your favourite summer wine choices, but here’s how you can be more adventurous

Seafoods, salads and lighter fare in warmer weather give us the opportunity to try out interesting alternatives to our usual wines

Cathal McBride
12th May, 2022
Cathal McBride: It’s tempting to stick to your favourite summer wine choices, but here’s how you can be more adventurous
Harvesting vermentino: one of Italy’s most popular grapes, it is aromatic and an excellent choice for many summer dishes

Although there is technically no season for wine, the weather always has an impact when it comes to the bottles we choose. As warmer months roll gently in, we’re obviously less inclined to reach for a hearty and full-bodied red. With seafood, salads and lighter fare featuring more in our culinary repertoire, we naturally opt for lighter vintages too.

When pairing food with wine in summer, there’s a natural symbiosis that makes it...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Lighter-bodied wines are an excellent starting point for summer evening social occasions

Strawberries and wine: Cathal McBride on how to enjoy this classic match for long summer days

Wine Cathal McBride
Experiments have shown that the quality of your glassware can improve the wine-tasting experience

From glassware to decanting: Cathal McBride on the factors that can affect your enjoyment of wine

Wine Cathal McBride
Malbec is Argentina’s most widely cultivated varietal and makes up 58 per cent of the country’s red grapes. Picture: Gustavo Sabez Mico

Cathal McBride on wine: How malbec became one of Argentina’s most celebrated grapes

Wine Cathal McBride
When pairing wines with any food, you must consider the type of dish, the length of cooking time, and the cut of meat along with any accompaniments. Picture: Getty

Cathal McBride on wine: Why you should choose a lighter variety to go with your Easter lamb

Wine Cathal McBride

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1