The luxe radar: witness the fitness
This month Jillian Bolger focuses on the luxury brands, products, trends and rising power players in fitness
Some like it hot
Never mind dryrobe debacles and sea swims, it’s time to transform your house into a restorative space with the ultimate home indulgence ‒ a custom sauna. Ideal for relaxation or recovery, these stylish additions offer countless health and wellbeing benefits. Convert an old shed, add a cabin to the garden or integrate one into a bedroom or attic. If you are looking for the total authentic experience, Finnmark offers...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Mind and matter: Acid trips and fitness kicks on the cards for 2021
From sexual wellness to polar challenges, we predict the feelgood trends of this year
Design for life: How do I cope with Covid-19-related fears?
This week, psychotherapist Siobhán Murray advises a teacher on how to reduce their stress and anxiety levels
Six steps to stronger willpower
A new year, a new you – well, maybe not quite, but with the right mindset and a little help, there are ways to bring about positive changes in your life
Design for Life: How can I pack away my personal grief?
This week, occupational psychologist Louize Carroll advises a reader who is having trouble dealing with the long-term aftermath of a personal bereavement