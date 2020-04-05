The Covid diaries: how people of note are handling the shutdown

NIALL BRESLIN
When we chose to put a new song out from the Blizzards on March 27, we weren't hazarding a guess that we'd be in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. But it is what it is. In my situation, it's strange – I was in the process of finalising my mortgage. I should be in my new apartment in Dublin now, but I can't because this happened – I had been...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team