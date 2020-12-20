Silver linings: taking the positives from 2020
Whether it was spending more time with family, improving cooking skills or taking up sea swimming, people have managed to find joy among the gloom of the pandemic. Some well-known personalities share their experiences of this year
Without a doubt, 2020 has been an extraordinary year. Most of us have been negatively affected in some way – physical, emotional, mental or financial – and are looking forward to a bright new start in 2021. But it hasn’t all been bad news. Despite the pandemic, many people have experienced at least some positivity. So, in a bid to end the year on a happier note, we have asked them to share their happy...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Mind and matter: ‘In the social jungle of human existence, there is no feeling of being alive without a sense of identity’
Psychotherapist Trish Murphy examines how 2020 forced us to re-evaluate our place in the world, and the new realm of possibility that has presented itself as a result
Séamas O’Reilly: Even apart, our togetherness was the one thing that made 2020 better
This year was less about thriving than surviving, but even when we despaired, we despaired together, no matter how far apart
The luxe radar: how to relax in style
This month we look at the luxury brands, places, products and rising power players in the relaxation space
Design for Life: How do I get my life back on track?
This week, online personal trainer James Smith advises a reader on how to get his motivation back