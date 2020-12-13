Séamas O’Reilly: Even apart, our togetherness was the one thing that made 2020 better

When I think about taking positives from 2020, I think of a man named Gideon. I haven’t seen Gideon in nearly a decade, but the six months I spent in close quarters with him have remained a touchpoint of my life ever since.

I mean “close quarters” here quite literally, for Gideon combined a disinterest in the wellbeing of his staff with a chronic inability to judge personal space. He was my boss in...