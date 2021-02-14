Root cause: Taking the stigma out of hair loss for men

It was shared tales of a dissatisfactory experience at one of London’s leading hair-loss prevention clinics, discussed over a few pints on a given Saturday in 2018, that brought friends and fellow Irishmen Will Kennedy and Dr Adrian Gilbane to their eureka moment. Not ready for the “number one” all over and spiked with a little Dutch courage, the pair opened up about their frustrations and it became increasingly obvious how, with their respective backgrounds,...