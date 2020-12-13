Subscribe Today
Log In

Wellness

Mind and matter: ‘In the social jungle of human existence, there is no feeling of being alive without a sense of identity’

Psychotherapist Trish Murphy examines how 2020 forced us to re-evaluate our place in the world, and the new realm of possibility that has presented itself as a result

Trish Murphy
13th December, 2020
Mind and matter: ‘In the social jungle of human existence, there is no feeling of being alive without a sense of identity’
‘We should be careful who and what we attach ourselves to as this becomes a manifestation of what we stand for. Covid has presented us with this possibility of choosing deliberately, of choosing differently'

Covid 19 has played havoc with our identities and shown us how fragile and movable they can be. Many of us have been cut loose from the anchors we tied ourselves to and the result has been a stripping bare of what we thought was a solid construction of ourselves. The positive aspect of this is that it offers us an opportunity to align ourselves with what we want to be associated with, but as...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Séamas O’Reilly: Even apart, our togetherness was the one thing that made 2020 better

Wellness Séamas O’Reilly 4 hours ago
Three Spirit’s non-alcoholic tipple Nightcap

The luxe radar: how to relax in style

Wellness Jillian Bolger 4 hours ago
This week, online personal trainer James Smith advises a reader on how to get his motivation back

Design for Life: How do I get my life back on track?

Wellness James Smith 4 hours ago
How to put your leadership strategy into action in a post-pandemic world

Design for Life: How do I get my leadership strategy right?

Wellness Caroline McEnery 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1