Mind and matter: Acid trips and fitness kicks on the cards for 2021
From sexual wellness to polar challenges, we predict the feelgood trends of this year
What a difference a year makes. Many of the values and beliefs we held pre-2020 changed significantly last year, as we were forced to live our lives in new and unexpected ways. Lockdown didn’t just change our behaviour, it gave us an opportunity to re-evaluate our lifestyles and embrace new ideas.
Wellbeing moved further into the spotlight, as we sought new ways to adapt, introduce balance and manage our physical and mental health....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
The luxe radar: witness the fitness
This month Jillian Bolger focuses on the luxury brands, products, trends and rising power players in fitness
Design for life: How do I cope with Covid-19-related fears?
This week, psychotherapist Siobhán Murray advises a teacher on how to reduce their stress and anxiety levels
Six steps to stronger willpower
A new year, a new you – well, maybe not quite, but with the right mindset and a little help, there are ways to bring about positive changes in your life
Design for Life: How can I pack away my personal grief?
This week, occupational psychologist Louize Carroll advises a reader who is having trouble dealing with the long-term aftermath of a personal bereavement