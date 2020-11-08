How to navigate Christmas as a separated parent

When my ex-husband and I first broke up, I imagined that we would still take family holidays. That many of the big parts of our life together would go on as before. In part, I think this was because, at the start of contemplating a change of this magnitude, it was too much to take on board what it actually meant.
What I have since learnt is that I needed to break it down into...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team