Design For Life: Why am I awaiting my first child with dread?
This week, mental health expert Dr Harry Barry advises a reader experiencing stress ahead of the birth of his first child
Dear Expert,
My partner and I are expecting our first child, and everyone keeps telling me this is the most exciting time of my life. I’m going along with it, but inside I feel a sense of dread and fear. I had a very difficult childhood and there is no doubt in my mind that I don’t have good parenting models to work off. My father left us when I was...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Design for Life: I don’t know if I can trust my boyfriend again
This week, psychotherapist Siobhán Murray advises a reader who, having reconciled with her previously unfaithful ex, is now unsure how she feels about the relationship
Design for Life: I gave up work to care for my family, now I feel invisible
This week, clinical psychologist Malie Coyne advises a reader who helps and supports her whole family, but no longer feels present in her own life
Design for Life: Am I wrong to be paranoid about my boyfriend’s exes?
This week, therapist Fiona Brennan advises a reader who has misgivings about her partner remaining friends with some of his former girlfriends
Love thyself: The long, hard road to body acceptance
Plenty of people have put on a few extra pounds during the interminable lockdown, but life is simply too short to feel bad about such things