Subscribe Today
Log In

Wellness

Design For Life: Should I tell my children about their parentage?

This week, clinical psychologist Dr Malie Coyne advises a reader with one biological child and one adopted child who is unsure whether to tell them about it just yet

Malie Coyne
29th August, 2021
Design For Life: Should I tell my children about their parentage?
‘In an ideal scenario, parents tell adopted children from a very early age, so that the circumstances of their birth and their biological families are normalised and openly discussed as they grow older.’ Picture: Getty

Dear Expert,

My husband and I have two children, a seven-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl. Our son is adopted. We did this at a time when I had been told that it would be nearly impossible for me to conceive, so you can imagine my surprise when I became pregnant with our daughter!

But we are unsure of how or if to tell the children that they have different biological...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Design For Life: How do I know if I’m being coerced?

Wellness Louize Carroll 1 week ago

Design For Life: Why am I awaiting my first child with dread?

Wellness Dr Harry Barry 4 weeks ago
We all have different limits and boundaries around what we view as acceptable or not in relationships

Design for Life: I don’t know if I can trust my boyfriend again

Wellness Siobhan Murray 1 month ago
Imagine that a close friend told you they were struggling in the same way. What would you say to them? Picture: Getty

Design for Life: I gave up work to care for my family, now I feel invisible

Wellness Malie Coyne 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1