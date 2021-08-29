Design For Life: Should I tell my children about their parentage?
This week, clinical psychologist Dr Malie Coyne advises a reader with one biological child and one adopted child who is unsure whether to tell them about it just yet
Dear Expert,
My husband and I have two children, a seven-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl. Our son is adopted. We did this at a time when I had been told that it would be nearly impossible for me to conceive, so you can imagine my surprise when I became pregnant with our daughter!
But we are unsure of how or if to tell the children that they have different biological...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Design For Life: How do I know if I’m being coerced?
This week, occupational psychologist Louize Carroll advises a reader who wants to find out more about the pernicious practice of coercive control
Design For Life: Why am I awaiting my first child with dread?
This week, mental health expert Dr Harry Barry advises a reader experiencing stress ahead of the birth of his first child
Design for Life: I don’t know if I can trust my boyfriend again
This week, psychotherapist Siobhán Murray advises a reader who, having reconciled with her previously unfaithful ex, is now unsure how she feels about the relationship
Design for Life: I gave up work to care for my family, now I feel invisible
This week, clinical psychologist Malie Coyne advises a reader who helps and supports her whole family, but no longer feels present in her own life