Design for Life: Should I end my relationship?

Dear Expert,
I’m writing this to you at 3 in the morning. I’m in the sitting room of the two-bedroom flat that I share with my partner and I can’t sleep, for yet another night, because I just don’t know what to do. I feel a huge sense of despair about my life at the moment, even though outwardly there’s nothing supposedly wrong, well, nothing apart from the obvious (coronavirus and lockdown!)....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team