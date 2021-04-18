Design for Life: My partner wants to be more adventurous in bed
This week,
Dear Expert,
My partner and I have been together for two years. In that time, I’ve thought that we’ve had a good relationship in bed, but recently I’ve felt pressure from him to be, as he puts it, more adventurous. I didn’t realise it, but he recently said that he thought that as we went on in our relationship we would naturally become more kinky and experiment with sex toys and domination. I...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Design For Life: Can I stop my daughter turning into a mean girl?
This week, psychologist Aisling Leonard-Curtin advises a reader who is worried that her child may be lacking in empathy
Design for Life: My ex uses our children to encroach on my space
This week, a reader asks psychotherapist Siobhan Murray for advice about how to free herself from the oppressive influence of her estranged husband
Design for Life: I’ve become forgetful since I had Covid
Dr Sabina Brennan has advice for a reader who is distressed by recurring episodes of brain fog since contracting Covid some months ago
Design for Life: How do I find the confidence to pursue a meaningful career?
This week a reader who has minor dyslexia asks how they can put their skills to the best use