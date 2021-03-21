Design for Life: I’ve become forgetful since I had Covid
Dr Sabina Brennan has advice for a reader who is distressed by recurring episodes of brain fog since contracting Covid some months ago
Dear Expert,
I was struck down with Covid-19 about six months ago. At the start, I thought it wasn't too bad. My symptoms were manageable, and although I was incredibly tired and had to go to bed a lot, I felt lucky that things weren’t worse. I self-isolated, recovered and then went back to work. That’s to say, I went back to work remotely. We’re all still on Zoom in our front rooms....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Design for Life: How do I find the confidence to pursue a meaningful career?
This week a reader who has minor dyslexia asks how they can put their skills to the best use
Will I be trapped in remote working hell forever?
This week, a reader deeply unhappy with working from home asks Harriet Minter for advice on what she should do now her boss has suggested the situation will continue after lockdown
Design For Life: How can I make my daughter feel less self-conscious?
This week psychotherapist Samantha Carbon advises a parent whose child has experienced weight gain