Design for Life: Is my boyfriend gaslighting me?
This week, our occupational psychologist advises a reader who thinks her other half may be emotionally manipulating her with continuous lies
Dear Expert,
My boyfriend has a habit of telling small lies. They’re usually about something stupid or unimportant. This means that he regularly corrects me, however, saying I haven’t told him something when I have, or that I gave him the wrong time when I know I didn’t.
Although I can often brush it off as not being a big deal, I worry that it’s...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Design for Life: Should I come out to my parents?
This week, chartered psychologist Aisling Leonard-Curtin advises a reader on whether he should tell his conservatively-minded parents that he is gay
Design for Life: How do I stop my daughter having body image issues?
This week, clinical psychotherapist Dr Malie Coyne advises a parent on dealing with the unrealistic expectations of her child who has been exposed to misleading imagery on Instagram
Design for Life: Our teenage son shows increasing signs of OCD
Louize Carroll offers a reader advice on how to help her 16-year-old son who appears to be becoming more anxious and engaging in repetitive behaviours
Mind Full: Why ‘should’ is one of the most dangerous words
In an extract from his new memoir, the radio presenter, comedian and meditation teacher Dermot Whelan looks back on his old habits and why they eventually set him on a path towards meditation