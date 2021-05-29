Subscribe Today
Log In

Wellness

Design for Life: Is my boyfriend gaslighting me?

This week, our occupational psychologist advises a reader who thinks her other half may be emotionally manipulating her with continuous lies

Louize Carroll
29th May, 2021
Design for Life: Is my boyfriend gaslighting me?
Gaslighting can be a common method of manipulation in a relationship. Illustration: Getty

Dear Expert,

My boyfriend has a habit of telling small lies. They’re usually about something stupid or unimportant. This means that he regularly corrects me, however, saying I haven’t told him something when I have, or that I gave him the wrong time when I know I didn’t.

Although I can often brush it off as not being a big deal, I worry that it’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Design for Life: Should I come out to my parents?

Wellness Aisling Leonard-Curtin 6 days ago
Body image angst is an issue that afflicts many young people today. Illustration: Getty

Design for Life: How do I stop my daughter having body image issues?

Wellness Malie Coyne 1 week ago

Design for Life: Our teenage son shows increasing signs of OCD

Wellness Louize Carroll 1 month ago
Dermot Whelan: ‘Criticising yourself is exhausting. It demands all your attention, all your focus, and you become self-obsessed. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Mind Full: Why ‘should’ is one of the most dangerous words

Wellness Dermot Whelan 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1