Design for Life: How do I stop my dog from barking excessively?

Dear Expert,
I am the proud owner of a six-year-old female Golden Retriever called Mitzi. My problem is that although Mitzi has no aggression in her, she is extremely sensitive to noise and barks loudly at any unexpected sound. We live in a densely populated Dublin suburb and this can be a nightmare for my neighbours, who have already made verbal complaints.
For obvious reasons, the issue is particularly bad around Halloween time....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team