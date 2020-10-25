Sunday October 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Design for Life: How do I stop my dog from barking excessively?

This week, vet Gene Cashman advises a reader on how to help a nervous dog cope with everyday noises and events

25th October, 2020
Pain can exacerbate anxiety, fear, vulnerability and even aggression in pets

Dear Expert,

I am the proud owner of a six-year-old female Golden Retriever called Mitzi. My problem is that although Mitzi has no aggression in her, she is extremely sensitive to noise and barks loudly at any unexpected sound. We live in a densely populated Dublin suburb and this can be a nightmare for my neighbours, who have already made verbal complaints.

For obvious reasons, the issue is particularly bad around Halloween time....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Design for Life: How can I help my teenage son deal with his acne?

This week, dermal facialist and skin tutor Jennifer Rock advises a reader on how to communicate with her 15-year-old son about his skincare

Jennifer Rock | 1 week ago

Design for Life: How can we stop bickering with our daughter at home?

This week, psychotherapist Siobhán Murray advises on how to get round the problematic situation of a family squabble caused by the coronavirus crisis

Siobhan Murray | 2 weeks ago

Design For Life: Where can I bring my family in Dublin?

This week, travel writer Heather Snelgar advises a reader on the best spots to visit in Dublin during Level 3 restrictions

Heather Snelgar | 4 weeks ago