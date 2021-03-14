Design for Life: How do I find the confidence to pursue a meaningful career?

Dear Expert,

I am at a loose end as regards my career. The issue is that I have a slight form of dyslexia.To put this into perspective, on a scale of 1 to 10 – with 1 being slight, 10 being extreme – I am at 1.5, so it’s minor. However, it’s undermining my confidence regarding employment. I would like to pursue a meaningful career either in journalism or digital marketing. My late...