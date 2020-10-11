Sunday October 11, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Design for Life: How can we stop bickering with our daughter at home?

This week, psychotherapist Siobhán Murray advises on how to get round the problematic situation of a family squabble caused by the coronavirus crisis

11th October, 2020
This week, psychotherapist Siobhán Murray advises on how to get round the problematic situation of a family squabble caused by the coronavirus crisis

Dear Expert,

I hope you can give me a bit of help. Our youngest is starting college this year, and she was supposed to be moving out of home. But now she’s staying here to take her classes by Zoom.

My husband says it’s the right thing to do financially. What’s the point of her renting in the city if there’s no college to go to?...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Design For Life: Where can I bring my family in Dublin?

This week, travel writer Heather Snelgar advises a reader on the best spots to visit in Dublin during Level 3 restrictions

Heather Snelgar | 2 weeks ago

How big business is trying to cash in on our private parts

Women come in all shapes and sizes, as do their more intimate areas, and while a growing number of products are being marketed towards uniformity of size and look, it is important for women to learn to accept their bodies, blemishes and all

Caroline West | 3 weeks ago

Design for Life: How can I be more confident in my new job?

This week, Sarah Geraghty advises a reader on how to make a good impression on her new employer

Sarah Geraghty | 3 weeks ago