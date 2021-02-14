Subscribe Today
Log In

Wellness

Design For Life: How can I find a new job?

This week, our expert advises a recently-let-go professional on how to make themselves more attractive to prospective employers

Sarah Geraghty
14th February, 2021
Design For Life: How can I find a new job?
It can be difficult to work your way back into the jobs market. Illustration: Getty

Dear Expert,

I was made redundant from a copywriting job six months ago, and since then, even though I have a lot of experience in copywriting and digital marketing, I've found it impossible to get to the first round of an interview stage. I just can't get in the door, or the Zoom, or whatever. I know it's not personal, but I've started to wonder if there's something obvious that I'm doing wrong....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Dr Adrian Gilbane and Will Kennedy, founders of Sons which, in its first year of business, treated 10,000 men across the UK and Ireland

Root cause: Taking the stigma out of hair loss for men

Wellness Amy Heffernan 8 hours ago
Níall Ó Murchú, Ireland’s most senior Wim Hof Method instructor: ‘If we stopped eating or drinking, we could probably last days or even weeks. If we were to stop breathing, however, it’d all be over in minutes‘

How to breathe easy during stressful times

Wellness Amy Heffernan 8 hours ago
It may not feel like it now, but heartbreak can take you on a journey of self-discovery, growth and the way to finding a new you

Design for Life: How do I learn to be single again after a long-term relationship?

Wellness Louize Carroll 1 week ago
Standing up in front of a crowd of people and delivering a witty speech seems like an ordeal, but there are ways to make it much easier

Design for Life: How can I survive giving a best man’s speech?

Wellness Samantha Carbon 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1