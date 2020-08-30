Design For Life: How can I deal with my negative moods?

Dear Expert,
I wanted to ask about myself. Currently, I find myself in – shall we say – not a great mood most of the time. I can’t seem to relax. I feel an anger inside me that I don’t understand. I have two kids – aged three and one – and another on the way. I’m a 44-year-old male and I’m tired of being a negative cloud over my family. I find...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team