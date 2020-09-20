Sunday September 20, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Design for Life: How can I be more confident in my new job?

This week, Sarah Geraghty advises a reader on how to make a good impression on her new employer

20th September, 2020
If Zoom meetings are getting you down, find a way to discuss things offline. Picture: Getty

Dear Expert,

I’ve recently started a new job. This should be very exciting and in some ways it is. It’s a role I’ve been trying to get for ages and a more senior position than my last job.

But it’s all been very strange, as the American company I work for has not encouraged people back into the office so I’m working from home. I haven’t met...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

How big business is trying to cash in on our private parts

Women come in all shapes and sizes, as do their more intimate areas, and while a growing number of products are being marketed towards uniformity of size and look, it is important for women to learn to accept their bodies, blemishes and all

Caroline West | 9 hours ago

Design for Life: Should I tell my wife about the affair?

Each week we ask a different expert to solve your problems. This week, Louize Carroll advises a reader on what path to take after a marriage infidelity

Louize Carroll | 1 week ago

Design for Life: Am I failing as a parent if my child is unhappy?

This week, clinical psychologist Dr Malie Coyne advises a reader on how to deal with an anxious and struggling child

Malie Coyne | 2 weeks ago