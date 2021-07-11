Design for Life: Am I wrong to be paranoid about my boyfriend’s exes?
This week, therapist Fiona Brennan advises a reader who has misgivings about her partner remaining friends with some of his former girlfriends
Dear Expert,
I’m in a very happy relationship with a wonderful man. We live together and throughout Covid-19, our partnership has been as strong as ever. If anything, it has even strengthened further because I haven’t had to worry about something that did bother me before the pandemic. While I view ex-boyfriends of mine as being in the past, my partner is friends with some of his ex-girlfriends and doesn’t consider it to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Love thyself: The long, hard road to body acceptance
Plenty of people have put on a few extra pounds during the interminable lockdown, but life is simply too short to feel bad about such things
Design For Life: Should I tell my employer about my bipolar disorder?
This week, chartered occupational psychologist Louize Carroll advises a reader who is unsure whether their mental health issues could affect their standing at work
Design for Life: How do I stop gambling money I don’t have?
This week, Dr Sabina Brennan advises a reader on how to get out of a secret gambling habit could lead him into serious debt
Design for Life: How do I face my fears about society reopening?
This week, psychotherapist Siobhán Murray advises a reader in her 70s on how to re-engage with friends, family and all the activities that have been on hold during the pandemic