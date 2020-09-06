Sunday September 6, 2020
Subscribe

Design for Life: Am I failing as a parent if my child is unhappy?

This week, clinical psychologist Dr Malie Coyne advises a reader on how to deal with an anxious and struggling child

6th September, 2020
It helps to tell children that anxiety is not a sign of anything being wrong with them. Picture: Getty

Dear Expert,

I’m wondering if you can help me in relation to the job I’m doing as a parent. Put simply, I’m at my wits’ end. I’m a mum with two daughters. The older one is fine – she has plenty of friends and she tries hard at everything – but the younger one is a totally different story.

She’s a very sensitive person,...

