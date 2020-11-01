Some of state’s biggest water users to go unregulated under proposed laws

Some of the biggest users of water in the state, including 21 bottling plants, will go unregulated under new laws being proposed by the government.

Water “abstraction” involves the removal of water from rivers, lakes and groundwater wells.

New laws being devised under the Water Environment (Abstractions) Bill 2020, which is currently subject to pre-legislative scrutiny, would mean only businesses tapping two million litres of water a day from these sources would require a licence.