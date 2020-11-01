Sunday November 1, 2020
Some of state’s biggest water users to go unregulated under proposed laws

New legislation would mean only businesses tapping two million litres of water a day from rivers, lakes and groundwater wells would require a licence

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
1st November, 2020
Modern water pumps and pipes at the Isar in Munich. Photo: Getty Images

Some of the biggest users of water in the state, including 21 bottling plants, will go unregulated under new laws being proposed by the government.

Water “abstraction” involves the removal of water from rivers, lakes and groundwater wells.

New laws being devised under the Water Environment (Abstractions) Bill 2020, which is currently subject to pre-legislative scrutiny, would mean only businesses tapping two million litres of water a day from these sources would require a licence.

