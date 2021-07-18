Referendum is the most ‘straightforward’ way to keep Irish Water in public ownership
A briefing paper from the Department of Housing outlines four wording options for water referendum to help protect jobs of 3,000 workers
A government briefing paper has suggested that holding a referendum to keep Irish Water in public ownership may be “more straightforward” than other options.
Since Irish Water was set up in 2013 there have been demands for a referendum to guarantee that the state’s water service can never be privitisated.
It has been a red-line issue for the 3,000 water service workers still based in councils, who want a referendum held before...
