Irish Water washes its hands of Kilkenny council pay dispute

The company distanced itself from the industrial action despite suggestions that the issue would hinder efforts to transfer council staff over to it

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
12th September, 2021
Niall Gleeson, managing director of Irish Water: council staff transfer plan. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Irish Water’s plans to transfer some 3,100 council workers onto its staff are being complicated by a dispute over local allowances.

Council water service workers in Kilkenny have been taking industrial action since last month to secure an annual payment for around 30 caretakers in water and waste water treatment plants.

The workers can get overtime when they are called out to deal with a fault in the plants at evenings or weekends. However, they...

Business Post
Business Post

