Humphreys asks Irish Water if it is spending enough money
A lack of wastewater treatment plants means planning permission for new housing estates is being refused by councils, which the minister says is causing ‘real problems’ for development of towns and villages
Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Rural Development, has asked Irish Water if it is spending “enough” on new water infrastructure in rural towns and villages.
It comes as the absence of wastewater treatment plants or existing ones being at full capacity is leading to planning permission being refused for new housing estates.
According to TDs, the towns that do not have the wastewater capacity to facilitate new housing include Athenry in Galway, Monksland...
