Data centres use same amount of water as large towns

Data centres owned by large multinationals, including Facebook and Amazon, are using the same amount of water as some of Ireland’s largest towns at a time of reduced supply.
An analysis of planning documents by the Business Post has found that the facilities require tens of millions of litres of water every day to cool down their servers during the warmer summer months. The revelation comes as a hosepipe ban has been introduced...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team