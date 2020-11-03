Tuesday November 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

When will Irish viewers know the outcome of the US election?

While exit polls of each state will give indicators in the early hours of the morning, they have been wrong before, and the huge surge in mail-in vote this year makes timing difficult to predict

3rd November, 2020
As Donald Trump and Joe Biden battle it out to become US president, election night has the potential to become election week or even month. Picture: Getty

We may not know the result of the 2020 US election on the night – which would be the early hours of tomorrow morning here. We may not even know tomorrow night, or the day after that, or even by the weekend.

Election day this year could become election week, possibly election month in the event of recounts demanded, refusals and Supreme Court deliberations.

The prospect of an early result is not just compromised by Donald...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Analysis: How the outcome of the US election will affect stock markets

Wall Street could become edgy in the event of a contested result, but whatever happens the 2020 vote is one that counts for investors

Eugene Kiernan | 7 hours ago

One in eight of Irish electorate would vote for Trump if they could

Millennials most likely to favour US President, according to poll

Rachel Lavin | 1 day ago

How Biden would help the FDI sector – or not

Comment: Can Ireland retain the investment already won if there are US tax policy changes under a Biden presidency?

Brian Keegan | 2 days ago