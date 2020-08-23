Walls closing in on beleaguered Bannon

Every so often life imitates art and occasionally as satire. Last Thursday morning, Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former chief strategist and campaign manager, was holidaying aboard a 150-foot superyacht with Guo Wengui, the Chinese billionaire fugitive who is his friend and business associate.

Suddenly, as though in an action thriller, the yacht was surrounded by federal helicopters and the Coast Guard. Federal agents boarded and 66-year-old Bannon, who has long delighted in his...