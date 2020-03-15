Varadkar outshines Trump as the shamrock show goes on

In Washington DC, business and pleasure conspire to make March one of the busiest months of the year. It’s peak time for Congress, conferences and conventions. Hotel rates go from merely exorbitant to absurd as demand spikes amongst tourists wanting to experience the magnificent cherry blossom and magnolia blooms that transform the capital.

With coronavirus fears escalating, last week the city’s streets were comparatively deserted. Hotels were offering half-price rates. The virus had...