US voters appear ready to punish Trump for his reckless behaviour

Something has shifted in the 2020 US presidential race.
For the first time, not only are Democrats talking about a victory, they’re talking about a possible landslide – a trifecta that would hand them control of the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives. It would be a rebuke of Donald Trump’s leadership that was unthinkable just six months ago.
For months, Trump’s campaign was unruffled by Joe Biden’s narrow...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team