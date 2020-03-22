US braces for lockdown as president plays catch-up

A national shutdown requiring all 320 million Americans to stay home for the foreseeable future became increasingly likely this weekend. If it happens, it would be the first time in America’s history that a president has imposed a shutdown on the entire country.
The extraordinary measure would take effect on foot of a presidential executive order that would mandate everyone except non-essential workers – medical, military and law enforcement professionals – to self-isolate.
There...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team