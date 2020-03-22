Sunday March 22, 2020
US braces for lockdown as president plays catch-up

Public health experts are warning that America’s deaths from the coronavirus will outpace Italy, as the federal government finally comes to the realisation that it is far behind where it should be at this point

22nd March, 2020
People on Clearwater beach before the city declared a state of emergency and ordered all its public beaches to close Picture: Getty

A national shutdown requiring all 320 million Americans to stay home for the foreseeable future became increasingly likely this weekend. If it happens, it would be the first time in America’s history that a president has imposed a shutdown on the entire country.

The extraordinary measure would take effect on foot of a presidential executive order that would mandate everyone except non-essential workers – medical, military and law enforcement professionals – to self-isolate.

There...

