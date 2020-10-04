Sunday October 4, 2020
Trump’s Supreme Court nominee suffers a setback

Republican celebrations of their new judicial appointment may prove premature as key White House characters involved come down with the virus

4th October, 2020
Donald Trump applauds Amy Coney Barrett, his nominee for the vacant seat on the US Supreme Court, at a reception in the Rose Garden of the White House. Concerns have been raised that it could have been a ‘superspreader’ event

In an era that’s rife with political ironies and implausible reversals of fortune, the Rose Garden extravaganza that likely served as a superspreader event for Republican elites may end up scuttling the biggest triumph of Donald Trump’s first term: appointing a third conservative justice to the Supreme Court, and cementing its conservative majority ahead of the November 3 election.

Last Saturday, September 26, Trump threw a nomination party for Amy Coney Barrett,...

