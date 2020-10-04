Trump’s Supreme Court nominee suffers a setback

In an era that’s rife with political ironies and implausible reversals of fortune, the Rose Garden extravaganza that likely served as a superspreader event for Republican elites may end up scuttling the biggest triumph of Donald Trump’s first term: appointing a third conservative justice to the Supreme Court, and cementing its conservative majority ahead of the November 3 election.

Last Saturday, September 26, Trump threw a nomination party for Amy Coney Barrett,...