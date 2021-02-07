Trump’s hold over Republicans remains strong as impeachment trial looms

This Tuesday, the second impeachment trial of former US president Donald Trump is scheduled to begin. It starts a year and four days after his first impeachment trial ended with his acquittal.

A total of 130 years lapsed between the impeachment trials of US presidents Andrew Johnson, who was impeached in 1869, and Bill Clinton who was impeached in 1998. Thirty-one years passed between Clinton’s and Trump’s first impeachment. Barely a year has lapsed between...