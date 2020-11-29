Trumps gather to plot out future for the family firm

This weekend, the Trump family gathered at Camp David to mull over their father’s increasingly improbable bid to overturn the 2020 election results and their own futures, now that the springboard that a second Trump term would have afforded their political and business ambitions has been removed.

Camp David’s rustic surroundings were favoured by other presidents and their offspring, but until now the Trump family has eschewed its spartan charms for the more opulent...