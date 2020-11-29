Sunday November 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Trumps gather to plot out future for the family firm

There is much speculation about what’s next for the Trumps and, at Camp David, the family would have discussed politics, business and, no doubt, upcoming legal challenges

29th November, 2020
Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and their children pet the national Thanksgiving Turkey after it was pardoned during a traditional ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House

This weekend, the Trump family gathered at Camp David to mull over their father’s increasingly improbable bid to overturn the 2020 election results and their own futures, now that the springboard that a second Trump term would have afforded their political and business ambitions has been removed.

Camp David’s rustic surroundings were favoured by other presidents and their offspring, but until now the Trump family has eschewed its spartan charms for the more opulent...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Biden starts to build his team as Trump finally bows out

It’s swings and roundabouts as incoming US president Joe Biden looks set to reap the benefits of the newly available vaccines, while Trump took credit for Obama/Biden’s work in rebuilding the economy

Marion McKeone | 3 hours ago

Comment: America’s authoritarian rivals are satisfied with chaotic election

Trump’s mendacious claims of electoral fraud not only further demean him, but also damage the USA’s global image and the cause of liberal democracy everywhere

Chris Patten | 3 days ago

US politics turned into a theatre of the absurd by Trump and Giuliani’s antics

The US is sleepwalking into a constitutional crisis, as Trump aided by his sidekick, the erratic lawyer Rudy Giuliani, continue their power grab

Marion McKeone | 1 week ago