Trump vows to back bill that could free up thousands of US visas for Irish

Thousands of Irish citizens could become eligible to live and work in the US after President Donald Trump promised to throw his weight behind a bill which would allow Irish citizens to apply for E3 visas that have not been taken up by skilled Australian workers.
During a private meeting between Trump and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Thursday, the US president promised that he would personally deal with any opposition in the US Senate to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team