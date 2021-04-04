Subscribe Today
Trump protégé fights for his political life amid sex and drugs controversy

Matt Gaetz, the Florida Congressman and a rising star in the Republican Party, is embroiled in a sex-trafficking scandal that threatens to consume his career

Marion McKeone
4th April, 2021
Trump protégé fights for his political life amid sex and drugs controversy
Matt Gaetz is under investigation for alleged sex-trafficking. Picture: Getty

As Washington scandals go, they don’t come much more sensational – or sordid – than the one that has engulfed Florida Congressman and Trump protégé Matt Gaetz.

The Department of Justice is investigating whether the 38-year-old, one of the most hyperbolic and high-profile Republicans in Congress, was involved in the sex-trafficking of minors.

Specifically, it is examining a relationship with a teenager and whether Gaetz paid for her to travel...

