Trump protégé fights for his political life amid sex and drugs controversy

As Washington scandals go, they don’t come much more sensational – or sordid – than the one that has engulfed Florida Congressman and Trump protégé Matt Gaetz.

The Department of Justice is investigating whether the 38-year-old, one of the most hyperbolic and high-profile Republicans in Congress, was involved in the sex-trafficking of minors.

Specifically, it is examining a relationship with a teenager and whether Gaetz paid for her to travel...