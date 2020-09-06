Trump learns his ABC as criticism mounts over anti-military claims

The missive dispatched from Trump 2020 campaign headquarters to White House staff, its own communication team and surrogates last week was crystal clear, according to a mid-level staffer. “ABC,” he said. “Anything but coronavirus.”
It was a savvy piece of advice. When Donald Trump and his team are talking coronavirus, they’re explaining to the American public that an out-of-control pandemic is not as bad as it seems.
And when you’re...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team