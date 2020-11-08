Trump feeling the blues as Biden’s votes finally add up

It’s all over bar the shouting. And the flurry of legal writs. A 78-year-old former vice-president is on the verge of becoming president-elect, while the 74-year-old incumbent appears to be on the verge of something entirely different.

Barring an unforeseeable event, Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States. The 2020 elections, notwithstanding a significant surge in mail-in voting because of the Covid-19 pandemic, were conducted freely, fairly and without...