Sunday June 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Spate of unexplained hangings raises sinister spectre of the past

Five black men have been found hanged in recent days in the US, prompting calls for an official investigation into their deaths

21st June, 2020
3
People march during a demonstration in Palmdale, California, where Robert Fuller was found hanged 11 days ago Picture: Getty

In the early hours of May 31, as the US was convulsed by its first weekend of nationwide protests sparked by the brutal police killing of George Floyd, first responders received a call about a black man hanging from a tree in a California desert town.

The local fire brigade arrived at Victorville City Library at 7am and cut down the body of 38-year-old Malcolm Harsch. It’s understood that a USB cord was used as a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Bitter Bolton’s tell-all puts Trump on the defensive

In a tumultuous week, the former national security adviser’s controversial new book dished plenty of fresh dirt on the US president

Marion McKeone | 6 hours ago

Clear and presidential danger for Trump as support withers

The US president is set to take a hard-right turn before the November election, despite widespread calls for police reform and a clamour for societal change

Marion McKeone | 1 week ago

Comment: A rapid US recovery is an economic and political fantasy

While the US economy was in many ways prosperous, it was a house of cards propped up by consumer demand for frills and ever-growing debt

James K Galbraith | 1 week ago